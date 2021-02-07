Indian player reaches Pakistan to take part in ITF event

ISLAMABAD: Indian junior player Siddharth Srinivas Tirupati has reached Pakistan to figure in the ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships that got underway with qualifying round here at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

Accompanied by his mother, Siddharth has been placed in the qualifying round of the event.

“We got a bit late for the first of the international junior that reached its final today. There were some problems but ultimately we have made it to Pakistan,” Siddharth’s mother said while talking to ‘The News’.

She said that she was feeling at ease in Pakistan. “Hopefully my son would play well here.”

Results (qualifying): Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) bt Bilal Taibzada (AFG) 6-0, 6-1; Tom Chapman(GBR) bt Meethre Barot (USA) 6-3, 5-7(11-9); Ethan Maan (SGP) bt Saeed Ahmad Suleman (Pak) 6-0, 6-1; Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt M Ibraheem Ashraf (Pak) 6-0,6-0; Toa Maeda (JPN) bt Ibrahim Sohail (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Oscar Baumgartner (SUI) bt Mustansar Ali Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-0; Ivan Goncharov (RUS) bt Faris Ali Khan (Pak) 6-1,6-0.