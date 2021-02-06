FCDO team learns about governance challenges

PESHAWAR: A delegation at Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in Pakistan visited Haripur district to learn about the challenges in governance and service delivery in the district administration.

An official handout said the delegation members met Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Tabinda Tariq and other officers.

They also discussed the planned technical assistance of the FCDO and how it is helping them in addressing their reform plans.

The statement said that the FCDO is providing technical assistance through Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme, a 4-year project supporting the provincial governments of KP and Punjab, as well as local governments (LG), to create better enabling environment for enhanced service delivery through institutional strengthening and efficient use of public funds.

The deputy commissioner thanked the FCDO delegation and SNG team for the continuous support in providing technical assistance to the district administration.