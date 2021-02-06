Sh Rashid warns PDM it will be sorted out if it violates law

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Friday that as interior minister, he will do the best not to put any obstacles in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) way, but they will be sorted out if they take the law into their hands.

He said that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not crticise Rawalpindi anymore. He said anybody speaking against the army will be strongly dealt with.

He said that if the cases against the former president Asif Zardari shift to Karachi courts, who will testify against him because when he was in jail he had created a network of thugs all over Pakistan. However, he said the PPP co-chairman has acted wisely and his bail is guaranteed.He claimed that the whole Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be doomed if the government only allows Maryam Nawaz to fly abroad.

The minister also said that opposition taunts Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of taking U-turns, but they themselves are habitual of often changing stances. He said that the government will not be an obstacle in the long march of the opposition alliance and strongly warned the opposition alliance against violating the law.

Addressing Kashmir rally, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir suffering from Indian brutalities for last seven decades. He said, “We salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris in the past and will continue its support in the future as well, adding that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with those of innocent Kashmiris.