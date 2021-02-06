Tigger beat Rover Club in Kashmir Day soccer

ISLAMABAD: Tigger Footy Club beat Rover Footy Club 56-41 in the Australian Football League of Pakistan (AFP) played in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Jinnah Stadium Friday.

In the women’s event, Waqarul Nisa Queen Club beat Tigger Club 55-22. Junoon Bombers beat Islamabad Falcon 40-25 In the Under-15 category. Sardar Tariq Mehmood, chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Ch Pervez Iqbal Losar, Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Deputy Director General PSB, Mansoor Ahmed and AFL Secretary General Ch Zulfiqar Ali gave away the prizes to the winners.