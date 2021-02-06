Dbeibah elected Libyan transitional PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Libyan delegates at UN-facilitated talks outside Geneva on Friday made the surprise choice of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as the transitional unity prime minister to take the war-ravaged country through to elections in December.
He was chosen along with a three-member presidency council to head a unity administration and steer the North African state towards the ballot box on December 24. Dbeibah, the founder of the Libya al-Mostakbal movement, previously led the Libyan Investment and Development Company under ousted dictator Moamer Qadhafi.