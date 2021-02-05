IG orders setting up support units to improve investigation process

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has directed to set up Investigation Support Units in the SP Investigation Offices of all the districts to improve the investigation matters.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on improvement of investigation matters at the Central Police Office here Thursday. Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Hussain Habib Imtiaz Gul along with JSSP delegation members were also present.

He said that the staff deployed in the Investigation Support Units to assist in the investigation of cases will provide all possible information to investigation officers required in the investigation of the case in accordance with the SOPs. Ghani further said that it is possible to eradicate crime from the society only by bringing criminal elements under the law. Therefore, Punjab Police is increasing its reliance on the use of information technology by building the investigation process on modern skills and scientific foundations. He further said that timely sending of evidence to PFSA is one of the basic duties of the investigating officer and in case of any delay any negligence and delay in sending the evidence to PFSA, both investigation officer and supervisory officers shall be held accountable.

Ghani further said that the basic purpose of Regional Monitoring Units is to take the points to supervisory officer which have been overlooked in the investigation of cases therefore, special attention should be given on monitoring of performance of all regional monitoring units for supervising investigation matters of cases. He further said that the performance of the investigation would be reviewed in the monthly video link crime meeting while RPOs, DPOs and SPs Investigation of each district would also participate in the monthly crime meeting.

203 criminals arrested: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani has pledged that Lahore Police Operations Wing will make an all out effort to control crime and serve the humanity with more dedication, using the smart and community policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.