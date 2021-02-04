SC issues written order in Daniel Pearl murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has issued written order about its February 02 hearing in connection with release of the accused Ahmad Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl murder case. It has been said in the written order that facility of comfortable residence in jail be provided to Ahmad Omar Sheikh for two days. All the necessary arrangements be made within two days and Ahmad Omar Sheikh be shifted to state rest house. The facility of internet mobile phone and access to outside world be not provided to him. Ahmad Sheikh be kept in such a place where the security arrangements could be made easily.

The court further said in its written order that advocate general Sindh and attorney general said that Ahmad Omar Sheikh could flee after his release. The attorney general sought time for filing appeal against Sindh High Court decision within a week. The family members of Ahmad Omar Sheikh will be able to meet him from 8:00am to 5:00pm.