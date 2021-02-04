NBP, WAPDA reach National Badminton final

LAHORE: NBP and WAPDA reached the final of the Menâ€™s event of the 58th National Badminton Championship at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the womenâ€™s event, Sindh and Army qualified for the final.

In menâ€™s first semi-final, NBP defeated SNGPL 3-0. NBPâ€™s Anjum Bashir defeated SNGPLâ€™s Shameer Iftikhar 21-17, 14-21, 22-20. In doubles, Kashif Silhari and Raja Hasnain defeated Ahmed Tariq and Muhammad Noman 21-5, 21-18. In the second singles, Murad Ali defeated Muqit Tahir 21-12, 21-16.

In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0. In the first singles, Zulqarnain Haider defeated Umar Jahangir 21-8, 21. In the doubles, Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Hashir Bashir defeated Faraz and Shayan 21-12, 21-12. In the other singles, Abdul Rehman defeated Fazal Rehman 21-9, 22-20.

In womenâ€™s first semi-final, Army defeated Sindh 2-0. In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated NBP by 3-0.