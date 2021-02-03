LHC orders police to recover missing boy

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench reprimanded the Dera Ghazi Khan District Police Officer for not recovering a boy who had gone missing two years ago. LHC Multan Bench Justice Farooq Haider observed: "Institutions are defamed due to such illegal activities," court said, ordering the DPO to produce the missing boy. Earlier, petitioner Haq Nawaz's lawyer Syed Athar Shah Bukhari said his client's 18-year-old son Muhammad Abrar was picked up by the police from Basti Makool Kalan (Taunsa Sharif) two years ago. "His father is a retired headmaster. He searched for his son everywhere, but no institution is ready to admit that he is in its custody," he informed the court. He said his father had heard that he was arrested on the charge of uploading objectionable material on social media. "However, neither police nor any agency was taking responsibility for it," the petitioner said.