close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 3, 2021

LHC orders police to recover missing boy

National

 
February 3, 2021

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench reprimanded the Dera Ghazi Khan District Police Officer for not recovering a boy who had gone missing two years ago. LHC Multan Bench Justice Farooq Haider observed: "Institutions are defamed due to such illegal activities," court said, ordering the DPO to produce the missing boy. Earlier, petitioner Haq Nawaz's lawyer Syed Athar Shah Bukhari said his client's 18-year-old son Muhammad Abrar was picked up by the police from Basti Makool Kalan (Taunsa Sharif) two years ago. "His father is a retired headmaster. He searched for his son everywhere, but no institution is ready to admit that he is in its custody," he informed the court. He said his father had heard that he was arrested on the charge of uploading objectionable material on social media. "However, neither police nor any agency was taking responsibility for it," the petitioner said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan