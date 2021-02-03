Faisalabad demolish Sargodha, Lahore crush DG Khan

LAHORE: Faisalabad defeated Sargodha by 5-2 and Lahore crushed DG Khan by 4-0 on the ninth day of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Rafaqat Rafiq of Sargodha scored the first goal in the 12th minute through a beautiful field move. After conceding the first goal, Faisalabad played aggressive hockey and struck five goals on the trot in 41st, 46th, 48th, 50th and 51st minutes through M Said, M Usman, M Baqar, Hasan Shahbaz and Moazzam, respectively.

Ibrar Arshad of Sargodha, however, reduced the margin of defeat when he converted a penalty corner in 53rd minute of the match.

M Rabiya of Lahore was in excellent touch against DG Khan, scoring two field goals in 14th and 29th minutes, while skipper Hannan Shahid and Hasan Ameen netted the remaining two goals in the 35th and 45th minutes, respectively.

The match between Sahiwal and Rawalpindi ended in a 2-2 draw. Though Sahiwal netted two back-to-back field goals in 8th and 11th minutes they could not captilise on the advantage in the final stages of the match and Rawalpindi levelled the score with two successive goals in 49th and 57th minutes.

Raja Arman and Shakir Ali were the scorers for Sahiwal, while Sikander Ali Zaki and M Suleman struck for Rawalpindi.

The last match of the day was played between Bahawalpur and Gujranwala which ended in a 1-1 draw. The first goal of the match was scored by M Uzair of Bahawalpur in 28th minute through a penalty corner. Abdul Rehman levelled the score in the 44th minute through a field goal.