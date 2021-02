National Badminton Championships begins

LAHORE: The 58th National Badminton Championships blasted into action with KRL, KP, NBP, SNGPL, Islamabad and Police winning their opening day team event matches in Charsadda on Tuesday.

In men’s pre-quarter-finals, KRL beat Punjab by 3-1.

1st Single: Uaakeph Khan (KRL) beat Shayan Tanveer (Punjab) by 21-8, 21-15

1st Double: Rohan & Rohail Haseeb (Punjab) beat Usama & Umer (KRL) by 14-21, 22-20, 22-20

2nd Single: Muteeb Sohail (KRL) beat Raza Ali (Punjab) by 21-7, 19-21, 21-11

2nd Double: Muteeb & Uaakeph Khan (KRL) beat Shayan & Ashan Tanveer (Punjab) by 21-7, 21-16

NBP beat PMAD by 3-1.

1st Single: Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Asif Hussain (PMAD) by 21-7, 21-8

1st Double: Kashif & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Abdul Salam & M Ali (PMAD) by 21-8, 21-14

2nd Single: Anjum Bashir (NBP) beat Tauseef Yaseen (PMAD) by 21-4, 21-7

SNGPL beat Sindh by 3-0.

1st Single: Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat Abdullah Siddiqi (Sindh) by 21-14, 21-15

1st Double: Ahmad Tariq & M Noman (SNGPL) beat Taha & Hamza (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-13

2nd Single: Shahmeer Iftikhar (SNGPL) beat Fayyaz (Sindh) by 21-16, 21-12

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Baluchistan by 3-1.

1st Single: Fazal Rehman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Faraz (Baluchistan) by 21-6, 21-9

1st Double: Faraz & Tahir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Faraz & Kamil (Baluchistan) by 21-9, 21-9

2nd Single: Ali Akbar (Baluchistan) beat Saifullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) by 21-15, 8-21, 21-15

2nd Double: Rehman & Umair (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Ali Akbar & Hassan (Baluchistan) by 21-10, 21-13

Islamabad beat Azad Jammu Kashmir by 3-1.

1st Single: Ali Chishty (Islamabad) beat Danyal (AJK) by 21-14, 21-16

1st Double: Danyal & Imran (AJK) beat Ahmed & Raza (Islamabad) by 21-16, 21-19

2nd Single: Ahmed Janjua (Islamabad) beat Imran (AJK) by 21-15, 21-7

2nd Double: Ali Chishty & Agha Saud (Islamabad) beat Hamza & Inam (AJK) by 21-12, 21-18

Pakistan Police beat Pakistan Army by 3-2.

1st Single: Muqsit Islam (Army) beat Zohaib Khalil (Police) by 21-10, 21-17

1st Double: Adeel Anjum & Abdullah (Army) beat Zohaib & Ibrar (Police) by 21-11, 21-15

2nd Single: Tahir Khan (Police) beat Abdullah Latif (Army) by 14-21, 23-21, 22-20

2nd Double: Tahir Khan & Masood (Police) beat Sultan & Arbab Nouman (Army) by 16-21, 21-17, 22-20

3rd Single: Masood Khan (Police) beat Jamal Khan (Army) by 21-18, 21-14

In women’s pre-quarter-finals, HEC beat Islamabad by 3-1.

1st Single: Laiba Masoud (HEC) beat Isma (Islamabad) by 21-2, 21-5

1st Double: Laiba & Kainat (HEC) beat Isma & Yasmeen (Islamabad) by 21-14, 21-18

2nd Single: Yasmeen Shahzadi (Islamabad) beat Hadiya Ashfaq (HEC) by 21-12, 19-21, 21-19

2nd Double: Khadija & Hadia (Hec) got walk over against Dina & Manahil (Islamabad)

Sindh beat Baluchistan by 3-1.

1st Single: Rosheen Ejaz (Sindh) beat Zahra (Baluchistan) by 21-5, 21-11

1st Double: Najma & Ammarah (Sindh) beat Banin & Masuma (Baluchistan) by 21-6, 21-0

2nd Single: Alja Tariq (Baluchistan) beat Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) by 21-10, 21-10

2nd Double : Rosheen & Musfira (Sindh) beat Alja & Zahra (Baluchistan) by 17-21, 22-20, 21-17.