Police directed to resolve public complaints on priority

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all police officials to ensure the arrest of criminals involved in crime cases of heinous nature and make the capital a ‘crime free’ city. He made these directions in a meeting held here to review the performance of various circles of Islamabad police.

SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), Additional SP Islamabad, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations were also present on the occasion.

While reviewing the crime statistics, the DIG (Operations) said that disciplinary action would be taken those police officials found involved in sluggish attitude towards resolving public complaints. He categorically asked police officials to launch massive crackdown against criminal elements and ensure arrest of absconders.

Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that an effective strategy is vital to control crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.