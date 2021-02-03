DHO monitors implementation on SOPs

Islamabad : District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia visited different educational institutions here on Tuesday to monitor implementation on SOPs regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

The DHO along with his surveillance teams visited different government and private educational institutions in Humak, Sihala, Alipure Farash, Kuri, Golra and several other areas of Islamabad.

He appreciated the teaching and non-teaching staff for following proper SOPs, added that wearing face mask was mandatory for all students and other staff members of educational institutions.

Dr Zaeem has appealed school managements to ensure water supply

in all educational institutions and provide

soap for washing children’s hands.

He requested the parents not to send sick children to schools and if any child was found sick in school or have signs of coronavirus, he should be sent home immediately for completely rest.