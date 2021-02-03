Web series on justice for children launched

Islamabad : Aimed at addressing and analysing dynamics that impact the child's best interest with regards to justice, Federal Ministry of Law and Justice (MOL&J) and Group Development Pakistan (GDP) has launched a web series ‘BeGunah.’

This web series particularly focuses on children in contact and conflict with the law highlighting the crucial difference that having child courts have made in ensuring rehabilitative and restorative justice.

The web-series has been directed, produced, and envisioned by young Pakistani students who have attempted to launch a dialogue around juvenile justice and the issue of child abuse and gender equality.

“The launch of ‘BeGunah’ is a historical moment for the Ministry of Law and Justice (MOL&J). It is the first time the ministry has used an alternative and interactive method involving youth to raise awareness about child sexual abuse,” said Parliamentary Secretary for MOL&J Barrister Maleeka Bokhari while addressing the launch event.

In her opening remarks, Amihan Abueva, Executive Director, CRC Asia said, “It is the individual and a collective right of the child to access the law and justice. The right of children to justice must be respected.”

Among the panelists, Dr Rinchen Chopel, member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child highlighted the efforts of the government and civil society in promoting child rights and justice across Pakistan.

The lead actor of the web series Sarmad Khoosat pointed out towards the dire need to open discourse on such crucial social issues. Veteran actor and child rights activist Nadia Jameel said that child sexual abuse (CSA) is not discussed in mainstream media at all and opening up the conversation in such a manner is incredibly inspiring.

The person behind writing the script Elia Rathore pointed out how it was important to embark on a journey to raise the unheard voices at a national level. “It gave us determination to write a creative story aimed at engaging and youth and children.”

While giving the closing remarks Executive Director of GDP, Valerie Khan said “When Pakistani citizens join hands and create something impactful and helps the vulnerable, it’s possible. “I believe in the country and its youth and I thank the government for believing in it as well,” she said.