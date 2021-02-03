New QAU ASA assumes charge

Islamabad : The group headed by Dr Hassan Mahmood that grabbed all seats with thumping majority in the polls to elect office-bearers for the next term for Academic Staff Association (ASA), Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), has assumed their seats here Monday.

Earlier in the elections held on January 29, Dr Hasan Mahmood won by getting 158 votes while his rival panel candidate Dr Burhan Ali Shah secured 76 votes. Dr Fouzia Farooq with 132 and Dr Ahmed Khan with 119 votes grabbed two seats of vice-presidents. Their rival candidates who lost the seats were Dr Rubab Zahra (81), Dr Amir Waseem (60) and Dr Mona Lisa (37).

On the seat of General-Secretary, Dr Raja Qaiser Ahmed won with 152 votes by defeating Dr Muhammad Imran who received 79 votes. Dr Shahid Iqbal became joint secretary by securing 157 votes, whereas Dr Arshad Hussain managed 74 votes. Dr Waqas Javed filled the seat of press/information secretary by getting 144 against Dr Gull Rehman’s 85 votes. Dr Waseem Abbas Shaheen was elected treasurer for ASA unopposed.

Dr Sohail Yousuf, president, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations, congratulating the new ASA has hoped that the association will continue its tradition of creating conductive academic environment at the campus and serve the teaching community in its pursuits of higher learning and research in a better way.