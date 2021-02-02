Peaceful Afghanistan must for Central, South Asia connectivity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have underscored the need for lasting peace and strengthened security in Afghanistan for increased connectivity and enhanced economic activity between South and Central Asia.

Speaking at an Islamabad Policy Research Institute webinar on Afghan Peace Process and SCO, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov agreed that peace in Afghanistan was critical for regional connectivity. “With connectivity between Central and South Asia, access to Arabian Sea will be strengthened ad intra-regional trade will get a boost,” said Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Recognising the significance of regional trade and infrastructure development, Secretary General Norov proposed expanding Afghanistan’s export potential, implementation of energy projects like CASA-1000 and TAPI pipeline and transport corridors. Speakers from China, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan spoke on various related subjects.