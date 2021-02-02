SHC issues show cause notices to irrigation minister, chief secretary

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued show cause notices to the provincial minister for irrigation, chief secretary and irrigation secretary for not complying with the court directives with regard to the removal of encroachments from the land of the irrigation department.

A full bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro observed that an undertaking was given by the irrigation minister, chief secretary and irrigation secretary, delineating an envisaged roadmap for the removal of encroachments from the irrigation land. The high court observed that the irrigation minister and chief secretary were directed to furnish a progress report in compliance with the undertaking; however, no progress report was submitted by them.

An additional advocate general conveyed his unfamiliarity with the directions and submitted that the case file was assigned to him the previous day. To a court query, the law officer categorically submitted that no progress report had been provided thereto for submission before the court.

The SHC observed that prima facie, it appeared that the specific directions of the court had not been followed. The bench issued notices to Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Irrigation Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro to show cause as to why proceedings for contempt of court may not be proceeded against them.

The high court directed the alleged contemnors to appear in person before the court with their respective replies.The bench observed that the alleged contemnors shall submit the progress report through the advocate general office with respect to the period between today and the next date of hearing.

The high court observed that each respective progress report shall inter alia contain specific particulars of the progress made along with the corroboratory documentation and photographs by February 8.