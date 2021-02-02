PM, COAS discuss internal, external security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday discussed the matters relating to internal and external security in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a brief statement issued by the PM Office, the Chief of the Army Staff called on the Prime Minister. Director-General ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting. “Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting,” says the statement.