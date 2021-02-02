ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his determination to develop Pakistan into a welfare state in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) and the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

“Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in his last sermon gave a charter for humanity. The principles given by him are now being followed by many countries of the world,” he said while responding to the questions of the general public in a live television program – “Aap ka Wazir Azam Awam kay Sath“ – over phone.

The calls were broadcast live on television and were moderated by the Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Imran said the Riasat-e-Madina gave the concept of a truly modern welfare state to the world by ensuring rule of law and care of the poor. He said the government was introducing a special subject on the Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) – Seerat-e-Nabi (SAW) in the syllabus of 8th, 9th and 10th grades so that the youth had full knowledge and understanding about the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the State of Madina.

The prime minister said the countries which adopted and followed the principles of Riasat-e-Madina achieved progress and development. “Unfortunately, we did not follow those principles,” he remarked. He said developing Pakistan on the principles of the State of Madina was a struggle and was not “like switching a button”.

“Inshallah Pakistan is going to become a great nation,” the prime minister said. The prime minister responded to the queries on a host of issues ranging from Riasat-e-Madina to everyday issues, confronting the people in their day to day lives.

To a question, he said regretfully the trend of blasphemy, which causes a lot of pain to Muslims across the world, began in the West after a book written by Salman Rushdi in 1989. He said the practice was hurting the sentiments of the Muslims as the West continues with the practice under the garb of freedom of speech.

He said the West, unlike the Muslims, did not fully understand the religious sentiments of the Muslims and reverence they have towards their Holy Prophet (PBUH). The prime minister said he took up the issue at OIC and UN General Assembly and was also joined by Dr Mahathir Mohammad and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said this was a constant struggle and hopefully he would succeed in it, he said.

The prime minister said he took up the matter at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations General Assembly, to seek the support of the international bodies in an effort to put a stop to such a negative trend. He said the whole Muslim world needs to raise a strong unanimous voice on the subject to make the Western world realize the gravity and seriousness of the issue.