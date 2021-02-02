Frequent power outages in Chitral resented

CHITRAL: Member Provincial Assembly and District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and others on Monday held a meeting at the Golen Powerhouse to resolve the issue of hours-long electricity loadshedding in Upper Chitral district.

Lower Chitral District administration officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief and human rights) Abdul Wali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Shah Adnan, Pedo Regional Officer Shahazad Salim, Golen Powerhouse’s Engr Ayub and religious and political leaders of the area attended the meeting. Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and others said that frequent power outages had made life miserable for the people.

They said that faults were reported on the 132 KV national grid line at Lowari Top, which should be fixed to restore power supply to Upper Chitral.The lawmaker and elders also said that educational institutions were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic and the students were taking online classes but the suspension of electricity had now badly affected their education in the area.

The officials of district administration and Golen Gol Powerhouse narrated their side of the story about the power loadshedding in Upper Chitral.They assured the lawmaker and elders that power voltage would be increased as per the previous schedule.Maulana Hidayatur Rahman also asked the government to transfer some of the employees of Wapda, Pesco and Pedo for their poor performance in their respective departments.