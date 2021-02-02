Typhoid vaccination drive kicks off in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:Typhoid vaccination campaign was kicked off at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Rawalpindi Medical University here on Monday, says a press release.

Professor of Pediatrics and Head of Pediatric Department Prof Rai Asghar administered the first vaccine injection to a child in children out patients department. He said that this campaign is a revolutionary step of the Punjab Government.

He said that vaccine would be given to children from nine months to 15 years of age. Campaign will continue from February 1 to 15. This is and advanced conjugated vaccine which can be given to the young children. This vaccine is very effective and will have long lasting protection against typhoid.

Prof Rai Asghar stressed the parents to maximally benefit from this campaign by early vaccination of their children. Vaccine is safe however child may get mild fever or pain at the site of injection which can relieved by giving paracetamol. There is no contraindications to the vaccine however if the child is already sick or running fever then wait till he is recovered.

He further said that unfortunately typhoid is endemic in Pakistan and has become multi drug resistant. So routinely used antibiotics are ineffective. In typhoid, child gets high grade and continuous fever usually 103 to 105 F. Patient can have vomiting and abdominal pain with mild diarrhoea. Patient is lethargic and have poor appetite. Typhoid fever can affect any organ as it is basically septicemia but intestinal perforation and encephalopathy are serious complications.

He said typhoid is a preventable disease. Boiled water and clean and freshly prepared food along with hand washing with soap are important protective measures and now very effective vaccine is available.