Mon Feb 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

Four injured in gas cylinder blast

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

LAHORE: A couple and their two children were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Baghbanpura area on Sunday. The injured were identified as Shahid, 31, son of Abdul Ghani, Farzana, 23, wife of Shahid, Ali Raza, 4, and Zain, 1, sons of Shahid. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

