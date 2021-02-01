close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

Foreigners reach main draw in junior tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: All the four foreigners have qualified for main draw of the ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 that springs into action from today (Monday) here at the PTF Complex.

Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS), Abraar Iqbal (USA), Carl Holder (FRA), and Tom Chapman (GBR) have made it to the main draw. The main draw comprises 32 players.

Results: Final qualifying round: Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Kashan Umar Khalil (Pak), 6-2, 6-0; Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt Meethre Barot (USA) 7-5, 6-3; Carl Holder (FRA) bt Toa Maeda (JPN) 6-4, 4-6 (12-10); Tom Chapman (GBR) bt Oscar Baumagrtner (SUI) 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Latest News

More From Sports