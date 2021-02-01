Foreigners reach main draw in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: All the four foreigners have qualified for main draw of the ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships 2021 that springs into action from today (Monday) here at the PTF Complex.

Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS), Abraar Iqbal (USA), Carl Holder (FRA), and Tom Chapman (GBR) have made it to the main draw. The main draw comprises 32 players.

Results: Final qualifying round: Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Kashan Umar Khalil (Pak), 6-2, 6-0; Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt Meethre Barot (USA) 7-5, 6-3; Carl Holder (FRA) bt Toa Maeda (JPN) 6-4, 4-6 (12-10); Tom Chapman (GBR) bt Oscar Baumagrtner (SUI) 7-6 (6), 6-3.