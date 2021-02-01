KP’s Umer scoops junior badminton crown

ISLAMABAD: Umer Jahangir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Alja Tariq from Balochistan won men and women’s singles titles, respectively, in the National Junior Badminton Tournament that concluded at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in Charsadda Sunday.

Umer struggled hard to beat Malik Danyaal from KP 23-21, 19-21, 21-13 for men’s title while Alja easily beat Hadiqa Aftab (Punjab) 21-7, 21-4 to win the ladies’ title.

Nisar Momand secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Khan Deputy Commissioner Sawat and MPA Abid Majeed distributed prizes among the winners.

Results: Women’s Under-19 singles final: Alja Tariq (Balochistan) bt Hadiqa Aftab (Punjab) 21-7, 21-4.

Girls’ Under-17 singles final: Sumiya Tariq (Army) bt Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) 21-19, 16-21, 21-10.

Boys’ Under-17 singles final: Abdul Manan (Army) bt Saad Amir (Punjab) 22-24, 21-11, 21-16.

Men’s Under-19 singles final: Umer Jhanghir (KP) bt Malik Danyaal (KP) 23-21, 19-21, 21-13.

Boys’ Under-15 singles final: Zain Bajwa (Punjab) bt Fahad Khan (KP) 21-19, 21-17.

Women’s Under-19 doubles final: Sumiya Tariq (Army) & Alja Tariq beat Umaima Usman (Army) & Deena Shahzad (Islamabad) 21-15, 21-10.

Men’s doubles final: Afnan Khan & Hamza Khan (KP) bt Umer Jhanghir & Muhammad Zayad (KP) 21-17, 21-11.