Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala win matches in Inter-Division Hockey

LAHORE: Faisalabad, Sargodha and Gujranwala registered wins on the fifth day of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first match, Faisalabad edged out Bahawalpur by 1-0 after a nerve-wrecking competition. M Usman of Faisalabad struck the only goal of the match in the 38th minute through a penalty corner. Faisalabad and Bahawalpur got two and four penalty corners, respectively.

Gujranwala beat DG Khan by 2-1 in the second match. Sargodha defeated Multan 4-3 in the third match.