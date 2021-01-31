PHF to revise senior, junior teams’ training programmes

KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan senior hockey team will run for a longer period than previously planned because of the postponement of Asian Champions Trophy.

Informed sources told ‘The News’ on Saturday that PHF has decided to prolong the training as the Green-shirts don’t have any international assignment.

The PHF will finalise a new schedule for Pakistan’s senior and junior teams in a couple of days, they said and added that possibly both would be held at National Hockey stadium, Lahore.

Like the seniors’ camp, the training of the juniors would also be held in phases and 10-12 players would be called at a time.

Sources said that over all 30-32 players would be in the junior team’s training camp.

The PHF sources said the training camps of both teams might continue till their departure for their respective international events.

The Junior Asia Cup is to be held from July 1-10 in Bangladesh, and senior Asian Hockey Championship is likely to be held in October, according to the reports received from Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Both Pakistan senior and junior teams’ events at the Asian level have been postponed twice.

The PHF sources further said that the schedule of the 12-match series between the two teams would also be changed due to the rescheduling of international events and because of PSL, whose second phase would be held in Lahore. The sources said that proposed 12 matches would be started in March instead of February.