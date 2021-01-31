FIR filed against two men for raping mother of three

Police on Saturday registered a case against unidentified men for allegedly subjecting a mother of three to sexual assault in a neighbourhood of Surjani Town.

Officials said that the case was registered at the Surjani Town police station on the complaint of the woman. The complainant told the police in her statement that she is a resident of Ali Muhammad Mengal Goth in Taiser Town.

She said that two men had entered their home around midnight in the second week of January and told her brother-in-law that they needed to search the house, adding that during their search they entered her room and raped her.

The complainant said that the suspects warned her that they would not even spare her daughter if she told anyone about the incident, adding that

they later escaped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The woman said that the suspects had gained entry into the house by impersonating policemen. She said that several similar incidents had happened in their neighbourhood in the past, adding that the women and their families had not approached the police because of fear and dishonour.

Police said that they have registered an FIR on the womanâ€™s complaint and also had a sketch made of one of the suspects, adding that the complainantâ€™s DNA test will also be conducted.

Three teenagers held

Police on Saturday arrested three teenage boys for allegedly thrashing a traffic police cop on University Road.

According to police, the boys, who were between 15 and 18 years, were intercepted by the cop near the Samama Shopping Centre on Friday and after an exchange of hot words, they misbehaved and beat him with a helmet.

The Mobina Town police arrested the three and registered a case against them. Further investigations are under way.