PML-Q leaders meet Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE : District president PML-Q Rawalpindi and Political Coordinator to Speaker Punjab Assembly Zubair Ahmad Khan and General Secretary Fayyaz Tabassum called on PML-president Shujaat Hussain at his residence.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the two leaders congratulated Ch Shujaat Hussain on his victory in the intra-party elections.

Zubair Ahmad Khan and Fayyaz Tabassum presented a report on the organisation so far in Rawalpindi district. Ch Shujaat Hussain lauded the two leaders for organising the party in Rawalpindi and said that they should further strengthen the party with full confidence.

Ch Shujaat Hussain directed Zubair Ahmad Khan and Fayyaz Tabassum to prepare at the union council level to contest the local body elections and bring forward the workers who have rendered best services to the party.