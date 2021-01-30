National Junior Badminton in full swing

ISLAMABAD: Sana Hanif of Sindh edged out Punjab’s Tayyaba Shafiq 21-18, 21-18 in the girls’ Under-17 quarter-finals on the second day of the National Junior Badminton Championships in Charsadda.

As many as 53 matches were played in the boys and girls categories on Friday.

Results:

Girls’ Under-17 singles: Sumiya Tariq (Army) bt Miraj Jadoon (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-2, 21-1; Hiba Tariq (Sindh) bt Minahil (Islamabad) 21-16, 21-14; Ayesha Shafiq (Punjab) bt Maria (Balochistan) 21-17, 21-15; Mariyam Hanif (Sindh) bt Rashida (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-13, 21-3; Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) bt Sana (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-8, 21-2; Sana Hanif (Sindh) bt Tayyaba Shafiq (Punjab) 21-18, 21-18.

Girls’ Under-19 singles: Yariha (Balochistan) bt Naba Jawa (Punjab) 21-18, 21-16; Iqra Nadeem (Sindh) bt Zoha Murad (Wapda) 21-18, 21-19; Alja Tariq (Balochistan) bt Fatima Arif (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-3, 21-1.

Girls’ Under-19 doubles (pre-quarter-finals): Sana Hanif and Musfira (Sindh) bt Zahra and Yariha (Balochistan) 21-16, 21-12; Tanzeela Rehman and Miraj Jadoon (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Iqra Nadeem and Maryam Hanif (Sindh) 21-12, 21-16; Ammarah Ishtiaq and Ayesha Shafiq (Sindh) bt Shara and Maria (Balochistan) 21-7, 21-7; Sumiya Tariq (Army) and Alja Tariq (Balochistan) bt Zoha Murad (Wapda) and Noor (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-4, 21-4; Tayyaba Shafiq and Saman Shafique (Punjab) bt Lubna and Saman Shahzadi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-14, 21-12.

Boys’ Under-15 singles (pre-quarter-finals): Sangheen (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Muhammad Mohid (Sindh) 21-7, 21-10; Malik Ghasif (Army) bt Haroon (Balochistan) 21-4, 21-0; Muhammad Zaid (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Muhammad Ahmad (Punjab) 21-10, 21-8; Abdullah Tahir (Punjab) bt Muhammad Hashmi (Sindh) 21-10, 21-5; Fahad Ahmad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Hussain Shahzad (Punjab) 21-10, 21-12; Zain Bajwa (Punjab) bt Saim Ali (Punjab) 21-12, 21-16; Aman Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Najam Ul Saqib (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-14, 21-13; Amer Hassan Janjua (Islamabad) bt Taimoor Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 21-19, 20-22, 21-19.