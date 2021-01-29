For overthrowing Benazir’s govt through no-trust: Nawaz started foreign funding by taking $10m from Osama, says PTI MNA

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Farrukh Habib alleged that Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation of foreign funding in the country and took $10 million from Osama bin Laden to bring a no-confidence motion for overthrowing Benazir Bhutto’s government.

Showing a book, penned by the late PM Benazir Bhutto, he said he had brought the book especially for those who ridiculed foreign funding. He suggested that Maryam Nawaz should read this book; it is written on page 201 that her father Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of foreign funding in the country and used $10 million from Osama bin Laden to bring a no-confidence motion to overthrow Benazir’s government.

Talking to media Thursday, he said the PML-N had no receipts to submit to the scrutiny committee investigating foreign funding. He added that where Maryam was hiding, ‘she goes to hold a press conference with the ‘occupation groups’ goes outside the Election Commission to protest to tell lies, but the scrutiny of the same Election Commission is questioning Maryam and “slip chairman’ Bilawal Bhutto for accounts, asking their sources but they are not ready to come to the Commission”.

The PTI lawmaker said Maryam and Bilawal should come out of hiding and present themselves before the Election Commission with the record of their accounts and tell by what means they got billions of rupees in the accounts of the PML-N and the PPP. He said the scrutiny committee had sought a record of their accounts from the banks due to their non-cooperation which had been received and would be presented at the next meeting of the committee and it would be known with regard to what they had submitted and what the bank record said.

Farrukh Habib said they did not have receipts to show, they always run away by making tall claims but this time “we will not allow them to run away, we will chase them”. The PTI legislator asserted, “in any case, we will scrutinise their accounts in the Committee. The nation will see that they have fallen into the pit they wanted to throw us into and their foreign funding, bribery and fake accounts will come to light”.

He continued that on the other hand there was Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also turned out to be his leader Imam, who was sitting outside his office with (foreign funding) placards and he claimed the JUI-F’s Peshawar office was funded by the late Col Gaddafi of Libya, and that a foreign leader had given funds to a Pakistani political party to set up his office.

The PTI lawmaker said these people were talking about foreign funding while Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has also made revelations. “I request the Election Commission to call the leaders expelled from the JUI-F in the notice dated February 24,” he added.