One more corona patient dies in Multan

MULTAN: One more corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hafiz Khan of Multan. The hospital officials old that 104 corona patients were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, including 29 positive, 28 suspects and 47 negative. Meanwhile, the health authorities said that 926 corona tests were conducted and 28 of them tested positive in Multan division. Similarly, 470 corona tests were conducted and out of them, 23 tested positive in Multan district. Likewise, two patients tested positive after conducting 70 corona tests in Khanewal district while two patients tested corona positive after conducting 206 corona tests in Lodhran district. Moreover, 180 tests were conducted and one patient tested corona positive in Vehari district.

Road blockades: The City District Administration has taken serious notice of road blockades by the protesting students and asked the colleges administration that they will be responsible for such incidents in future.

Earlier, the students of various colleges had blocked Multan’s busiest Bosan Road for at least 10 hours on Tuesday to press their demand of holding online exams. The deputy commissioner said that this type of practice must be discouraged at all levels. The DC expressed his strong anger against the administration of the colleges.

He said that the entire city was suffering due to road blocks by the protesting students. He said that it was the incompetence of the colleges’ administration that the students came out on roads to press their demand. Amir Khattak said that the principals should inform the district administration timely if there is any fear of students protest in future. The district administration was fully capable of dealing with such situations, he added.

22 gamblers held with stake money: Qutabpur police on Wednesday arrested 22 gamblers and recovered Rs 346,780 stake money from them. The police raided a den and arrested eth accused with stake money. The police said that the crackdown against the gamblers and other anti-social elements would continue in the district.