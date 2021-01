COVID-19 claims four more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Coronavirus claimed four more lives, taking the death toll in Faisalabad to 404, while 37 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, 999 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 621, while 7,131 patients recovered. For corona patients, 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital. Currently, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 39, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. As many as 448 corona patients were in home isolation in the district.

Power shutdown: The Fesco issued a power shutdown notice due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Saeed Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Forest Park feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, SOS Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, State Bank, City, Sadar Bazaar, Rasool Pura, Qaim Sain, new Jinnah Colony, Saeed Abad, Faisal, Ejaz Town, Muneer Abad, Gulshan Colony, Iqbal Town, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cariology-II and Ismaeel Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm while new Sabzi Mandi, FIG Textile, Hussain Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, al-Fareed and Loona feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Canal Road and Islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 2:30pm on Thursday (January 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kamal Abad and Ali Housing feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bungalow and Noor Mehal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Shah Suwariya, Maqbool Pur, Painsara Road, Hamza Board, Jhang Road, City, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, National Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Tandlianwala City, Sammundri Road and Alam Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, M Ali Street, Chishtia Park and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, GM Abad, Ahmad Abad, Sindhu and Raza Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Haq Baho feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Meeranwala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Sanghra and Kanwanwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Mughal Pura, Muslim Town and Rasoolpur feeders emanating from

132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on January 28.