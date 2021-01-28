Jordanian Gen meets COAS, CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Major General Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Pakistan separately called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Gen Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Wednesday.

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meetings. Both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment. Major General Yousef Huneiti lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fighting terrorism. During meeting at the GHQ, Gen Bajwa said Pakistan values its brotherly relations and Pakistan Army looks forward to enhance defence and security cooperation with Jordanian armed forces.