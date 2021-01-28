close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 28, 2021

Online system

Newspost

 
January 28, 2021

The government has launched an online system for the issuance of succession certificates and letters of administration. This will ensure that people don’t have to go through the tortuous process with courts that take several years. According to the reports, the government has set up succession facilitation units, in coordination with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), which will process applications in 15 days.

However, the authorities haven’t issued any official circular because of which Nadra offices are not entertaining applications related to succession units. The government is requested to issue the notification in a timely manner.

Huma Arif

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost