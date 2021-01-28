The government has launched an online system for the issuance of succession certificates and letters of administration. This will ensure that people don’t have to go through the tortuous process with courts that take several years. According to the reports, the government has set up succession facilitation units, in coordination with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), which will process applications in 15 days.

However, the authorities haven’t issued any official circular because of which Nadra offices are not entertaining applications related to succession units. The government is requested to issue the notification in a timely manner.

Huma Arif

Karachi