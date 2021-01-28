‘Doomsday Clock’ stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

Washington: The "Doomsday Clock" illustrating the perils facing the planet and mankind will remain at 100 seconds to midnight this year amid the threats of the coronavirus pandemic, nuclear war and climate change.

"The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds to midnight, as close to midnight as ever," Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said in a statement. "The lethal and fear-inspiring Covid-19 pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call,’ a vivid illustration that national governments and international organisations are unprepared to manage the truly civilization-ending threats of nuclear weapons and climate change," Bronson said.