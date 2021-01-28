Firdous Shamim Naqvi writes to CM to inquire about actions under PM’s Karachi Transformation Package

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader and MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to inquire about actions under the Karachi Transformation Package (KTP).

In September last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion for transforming Karachi's into a developed city by addressing the chronic municipal and infrastructural issues of the country's financial hub.

“lt has been more than four months since the KTP was announced. Would be obliged if you could inform us in writing on the progress made to date,” Naqvi asked the CM. He sought information about the projects under the KTP, their period of completion and complete schedule, executing agency, start date, availability of funds, and monitoring bodies of civil society.

Naqvi maintained that it had been envisaged that there would be separate bodies for Karachi regarding building control, solid waste management, mass transit and transportation. The PTI leader wrote that the idea of a separate building control authority for Karachi was to ensure that the menace of illegal construction was stopped forthwith but the authority had not been formed for a long time.

“The issue of solid waste management can be seen everywhere. To solve this problem, it was decided under the KTP that a separate solid waste management authority would be set up which would address the issue forthwith and make a Karachi clean city, while today Karachi is listed as one of the filthiest cities in the world,” the letter reads. Naqvi also asked about the required administrative changes and reforms needed for running the city, especially reforms in the Karachi Water Sewerage Board and mass transit projects.