SHC directs IGP: Ensure no CNG kit is installed in vehicles without certification

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the provincial police chief to ensure that no workshops in the province install CNG kits and cylinders in vehicles without a certificate from the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP). The directive came on petitions seeking court orders against the use of CNG kits and cylinders in public transport and school vans. A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, inquired representatives of the DIG Karachi traffic as to what action had been taken against workshops which were not certified by the HDIP. The traffic police representatives submitted a progress report with regard to action being taken against owners of the vehicles who were plying their vehicles with substandard/uncertified CNG kits or cylinders.