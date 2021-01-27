Broadsheet case: Ex-NAB chiefs to end up in jail if justice done

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said if justice was done in Broadsheet case, then three former NAB chiefs could land in jail.

He was talking to reporters outside the accountability court after attending proceedings in the LNG terminal case.

Abbasi said there were hundreds of cases like Broadsheet hidden in the NAB record.

“A small part of Broadsheet documents has been made public. Big names, including former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf, will be disclosed if the entire details are shared,” Abbasi added. “Why don’t they put questions to others that they ask from us? Is this government not accountable? There is a question mark on the accountability process today. Cameras should be installed in courts,” said Abbasi. He said the kinds of questions politicians were being asked should also be asked from bureaucrats, judges and generals. “The people who put Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and Hamza Shahbaz in jail are not being held accountable,” he added.

Abbasi also said NAB was a means to defame politicians. “All cases are based on lies to portray politicians as corrupt,” he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla Tuesday said the details of businessmen who’d left the country due to NAB will be sent to the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. “The list of those people will also be sent to Justice Javed Iqbal who closed their businesses due to NAB,” he said while reacting to the speech of the NAB chairman at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mandviwalla said if Justice Javed was correct in his assertions, then the NAB had recovered the amounts.

“It’s a good sign that the NAB chairman visited the Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry to hear their concerns,” he said. “It is the time that NAB should end its action against the business community.” Mandviwalla said investment in the country was not coming due to the NAB notices and fake references. “The NAB is filing fake references and conducting the media trial of people,” he said, adding that NAB affairs and Broadsheet saga would be discussed in the Senate.

Mandviwalla said those involved in the fraud of billions of rupees in Broadsheet will be made accountable.