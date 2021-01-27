Bale gets a boost with rare praise from Mourinho

LONDON: Gareth Bale’s goalscoring performance was labelled as “good” by Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after the Premier League club came from behind to beat Championship side Wycombe 3-1 in their FA Cup fourth round tie.

Mourinho’s assessment will boost the spirits of the 31-year-old Wales star, who has had an underwhelming second spell at Spurs since coming on a season long loan from Real Madrid.

He has been hampered by fitness issues, and mostly been confined to Europa League games, playing just 45 minutes of Premier League football since early November.

Mourinho, though played him for the full 90 minutes of the Wycombe game, and Bale showed his rustiness in front of goal by spurning several chances after he had drawn the sides level.

However, Mourinho said his overall performance—which set them up with a tough fifth round trip to Everton—had been pleasing.

“It was good,” said Mourinho. “Some good movement. Some one against one, beating people, attacking people, creating chances. Of course scoring a goal.” Mourinho had spoken ahead of the game of how Bale could not expect to be given game time and that he had to earn it on what he did on the training ground.

Mourinho’s side are still involved in four competition’s including the title race and face out of form champions Liverpool on Thursday. Should the Portuguese wish for a relaxing moment prior to that his Wycombe counterpart Gareth Ainsworth, who sings in a rock band, gave him a tantalising invite.