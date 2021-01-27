Latin American newspapers bet on digital subscriptions

MEXICO CITY: Facing a major slump in printed newspaper sales and advertising revenue, Latin America’s press is fighting for survival -- and increasingly betting on paid digital subscriptions as readers turn to the internet.

The decline in advertising dollars has been exacerbated by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its impact on potential readers’ salaries and their ability to pay for content. As a result, dailies have been pitched into a battle with social networks for clicks, shares and likes that some experts say has put credibility at stake.