Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

Court ends Trump’s ‘earnings cases’

World

AFP
January 26, 2021

Washington: The US Supreme Court on Monday shut down lawsuits claiming Donald Trump violated constitutional bars against a president accepting income from foreign sources. The justices at the nation’s top court refused to take up the cases and instructed lower jurisdictions to drop the matter, noting they are moot now that Trump has left the White House.

These cases stemmed from the "emoluments clause" of the US Constitution, which prohibits public officials from receiving gifts, payments or titles from foreign states without permission from Congress.

