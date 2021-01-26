Yemeni rebels, supporters protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sanaa: Thousands of Yemen’s Huthi rebels and their supporters protested in Sanaa on Monday after the US blacklisted the group as "terrorist", a move aid groups have warned could put millions of civilians at risk. Washington is reviewing the designation by the Trump administration, which came into effect the day before Joe Biden took office and sparked fears of further catastrophe in the war-torn country.