Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

Mexican president has Covid-19

World

AFP
January 26, 2021

Mexico City: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms were mild. "I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media.

