Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 that was scheduled to take place at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, from Tuesday (today) has been postponed for a day.

The SBP Open Tennis Championship will now be played from Wednesday (tomorrow). Pakistanâ€™s former captain and Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director. The players from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Karachi will participate in Menâ€™s Singles, Ladies Singles, Seniors 35 plus Doubles, Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 events.