COAS, family enjoy Sunday brunch at Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had Sunday brunch with his family at Islamabad Club and freely mingled up with other guests present in the club. He picked his food by holding his plate and waited for in a queue to collect his egg omelet. He didn’t ask for any favour. Interestingly the club administration raised screen for separation of seating for the General and his family, but he asked for removal of curtain. At around 12noon, General Bajwa came along with his family and sat on one of the side chairs. It was amazing to see that he and his family joined the other guests in taking the food standing in line for their turn.