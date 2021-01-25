Sindh minister reviews development works in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The provincial minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has chaired a meeting to review the development scheme in Jahan-e-Kumail at Sukkur. While being briefed about the ongoing development schemes in the city, Nasir Hussain Shah directed concerned authorities to accelerate the pace to provide relief to the people. He said special attention should be given to quality in development works, adding that all the projects and repair works should be completed on time. He said the Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has directed the government to provide facilities to the people at their doorstep.