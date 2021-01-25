Reformation of police structure: ICT Police Investigation Operational Wings to be made separate

Islamabad: The Federal Capital Police bosses, restructuring the police formation, have decided to separate Investigation Wing from Operation Division during the ongoing week, the people engaged in the restructure process told this correspondent when asked.

Senior Superintendents of Police would head the wings, while, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) would supervise both – Investigation and Operational – Wings, the sources said.

SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer would command the Operational Wing and SSP Ata-ur-Rehman, BS-19 PSP officer would be head of the Investigation Wing, the sources said and added that two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and four deputy superintendents of police would be structural parts of both the Wings.

The Operational Wing has been divided into two parts – East and West – each be supervised by the officers of the ranks of SPs who would report to the SSP of their Wing. Both the Wings would be operated from different offices and heads of both formations would report to the DIG (Operations).

The people attached with the Investigation Wing would be placed at the police station to investigate the cases and would be responsible for submit challans of the cases before the court of law and would follow the cases till their decisions, the sources maintained.

Entire police stations and operational departments would work under the command of SSP (Operations) and two SPs would supervise the working of operational East and West wing, the sources added.

The sources indicated that reckless reshuffling would be carried out, specially, in the notorious police stations of the Capital City, the sources said. “Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Bani Gala, Sihala, Noon, Shams Colony and Bahara Kahu are included in negative list,” the sources said and added that comprehensive process of reshuffling in the police stations marked as negative has been initiated, which would be completed during the upcoming week.

“Combination of young and experienced station house officers would used to make the policing possible,” the sources told this correspondent.

The officers marked in the list of their involvement in corrupt practices, would be dealt according to law and on the basis of evidences collected against them, the sources concluded. Meanwhile, the spokesman of the ICT police said in a press statement, said, the investigation wing of Islamabad police has been revamped with the purpose to ensure speedy and quality investigation into the cases.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the revamping process of the investigation was initiated and Senior Superintendent of Police has been appointed to head this wing.

SP Investigation (East) and SP Investigation (West) would report to SSP (Investigation) while forensic science team would also assist during investigation process in case of any crime incident. Two separate squads – Special Investigation and Anti-Proclaimed Offenders’ squads – have been constituted to ensure speedy investigation of criminal cases and arrest of criminals at large.

Islamabad police chief said that such revamping would help to ensure quality investigation into cases and make the entire investigation process at par with international standard.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that citizens’ complaints would be timely addressed through this revamping and imprisonment to the perpetrators of crimes would be ensured by timely submission of challans in courts. The police personnel of this wing would timely collect evidences of crime cases and to assist in fair and transparent investigation. The IGP Islamabad said that he had top priority to ensure speedy justice to people at their door steps and zero tolerance policy would be adopted in this regard.