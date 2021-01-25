Another three Covid-19 deaths, 101 cases in ICT and Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Another three confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 1047 while confirmation of another 101 cases took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 53,129.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that COVID-19 claimed two more lives from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 465 while 84 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 40,713 of which 38,637 have so far recovered. On Sunday, the number of active cases of the disease was 1,611 in the federal capital.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive from ICT is in double-digit for the last two days and according to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity from ICT has been recorded as 1.75. The trend of drop in weekly positivity during the second wave of the outbreak from the highest point, 6.83 per cent to 1.75 per cent is a great achievement, he said.

He said the drop in number of cases is mainly because of the efforts being put by the teams of health department and other stakeholders but still a lot is needed to be done to control the situation.

Meanwhile, one more patient belonging to Rawalpindi district died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 582. Only 17 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12,416 of which 11,488 patients have so far recovered. There were 346 active cases of the disease from the district on Sunday.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, 35 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 311 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.