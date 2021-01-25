Shabbir regains Sindh Open Golf title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal regained his title in Rs3 million Jubilee Insurance 22nd Sindh Open here on Sunday at the Arabian Sea Country Club Golf Course after a thrilling finish.



Shabbir of Islamabad Golf Club finished with an aggregate of 15-under-par 201 in the three-day 54 holes competition to claim his sixth title. By grabbing the title, Shabbir reaffirmed his class as the country’s best golfer on Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) circuit. He received the trophy and Rs323,575. Chief Executive ASCC Arif Ali Khan Abbasi and President Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Asad I.A. Khan were also present on the occasion.

Defending champion Ahmed Baig of PAF finished runner-up with an aggregate of 206 with rounds of 69, 68, and 69. Ahmed Baig got runner-up trophy and cash purse of Rs212,850. Wisal Khan of Peshawar Golf Club finished third with 207 and got Rs135,450.

Waqas Burki of KGC won the amateur title with total of 236 gross. His club-mate Nadir Khan finished runner-up with 240. Among the senior amateurs, Nadeem Iftikhar of ASCC finished on the top with 75 gross. Qazi Aamir Hussain of DHA secured the runner-up spot with 78.

In net category Brig (R) M. Basharat (GMGC) emerged as the winner with score of 68. Brig (R) Naeem Azhar Lone of KGC was the runner-up with 71 net.