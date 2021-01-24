close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
Zia Ur Rehman
January 24, 2021

Rabbani says terms of IMF accord are secret

Top Story

Zia Ur Rehman
January 24, 2021

KARACHI: Former Senate chairman has said that no one knew about the terms and conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement with Pakistan as all the things were kept secret. He expressed his resolve that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would not allow foreign agenda to work in Pakistan.

